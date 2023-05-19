Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,960 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Equitable Stock Up 2.0 %

EQH opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.