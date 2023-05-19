Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 314 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $112.88.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.