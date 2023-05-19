Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Shares Down 2.3%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.15 and last traded at C$28.15. 1,886,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 301,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.
Great Bear Resources Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Great Bear Resources Company Profile
Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.
