Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GRP.U opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.06. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is presently -60.93%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

