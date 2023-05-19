Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance
GRP.U opened at $59.89 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.
