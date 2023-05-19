Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.0 %

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.99. 268,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,267. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.30.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.