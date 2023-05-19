Graft Polymer Plc (LON:GPL) Insider Purchases £2,819.95 in Stock

Graft Polymer Plc (LON:GPL – Get Rating) insider Alex Brooks acquired 56,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,819.95 ($3,532.44).

Graft Polymer Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GPL stock opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.05) on Friday. Graft Polymer Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 16.10 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 18.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.36. The company has a market cap of £4.42 million and a PE ratio of -225.00.

Get Graft Polymer alerts:

Graft Polymer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Graft Polymer (UK) Plc engages in the research and development of polymer modification technologies and techniques in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company offers GRAFTABOND, a line of graft/block copolymers for combining various polymers with fiberglass, carbon fiber, mineral, natural fillers, and mixed polymer waste; GRAFTALEN, a line of reactive solid super-concentrates for polyolefin rheology modification, e-modulus enhancers, PET/PBT chain extenders, and AOX masterbatch; and GRAFTAPOR, a line of porous polymer-carriers for use in liquid chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Graft Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graft Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.