Graft Polymer Plc (LON:GPL) Insider Purchases £2,819.95 in Stock

Graft Polymer Plc (LON:GPL – Get Rating) insider Alex Brooks acquired 56,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,819.95 ($3,532.44).
Graft Polymer Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of GPL stock opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.05) on Friday. Graft Polymer Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 16.10 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 18.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.36. The company has a market cap of £4.42 million and a PE ratio of -225.00.
Graft Polymer Company Profile
