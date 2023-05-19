Got Guaranteed Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21.37 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $21.37 million and approximately $23,171.03 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

