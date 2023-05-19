Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 338,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,348. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 439.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Miller bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

