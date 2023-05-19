Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Gogo Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 486,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,065. Gogo has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 77.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

About Gogo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 1,102.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 997,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gogo by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 939,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gogo by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 697,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Gogo by 2,328.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 715,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 685,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 24,953.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 544,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.