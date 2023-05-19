Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Gogo Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 486,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,065. Gogo has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.28.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 77.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo
About Gogo
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gogo (GOGO)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.