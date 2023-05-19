Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.58. Approximately 23,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 6,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the first quarter valued at $295,000.

About Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (ONOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index that allocates 100% of the portfolio to US equities or short-term Treasurys based on four market indicators. ONOF was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

