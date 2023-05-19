Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Global Water Resources stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $269.25 million, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,362 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,651.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,080,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,232,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Water Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 83,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 59.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

