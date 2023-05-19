Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.30.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.21. 713,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average of $104.95.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

