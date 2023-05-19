Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

GNL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 399,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -799.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

