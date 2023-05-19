Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
GNL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 399,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.
