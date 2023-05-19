Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 906,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,038,768 shares.The stock last traded at $35.10 and had previously closed at $33.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Global-e Online Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Global-e Online by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 8.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,837,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after buying an additional 367,234 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

