Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 906,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,038,768 shares.The stock last traded at $35.10 and had previously closed at $33.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Global-e Online Stock Up 5.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Global-e Online by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 8.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,837,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after buying an additional 367,234 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
