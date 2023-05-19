Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Shares of Glatfelter stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 124,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,299. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

In related news, SVP Wolfgang Laures acquired 277,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $1,030,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 316,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,632.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 33,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $121,321.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $544,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 819,222 shares of company stock worth $2,727,738 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Featured Stories

