Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 68,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,116. The company has a market capitalization of $440.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.43. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.28%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,721.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 407,451 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 484,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

