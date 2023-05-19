Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.69

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.69 and last traded at $57.03, with a volume of 16846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.