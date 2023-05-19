Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.30 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Gevo Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. Gevo has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $284.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.04.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Gevo had a negative net margin of 1,997.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gevo Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Gevo by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479,096 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Gevo by 1,276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,854,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gevo by 5,722.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,405,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,635 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,875,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,541 shares in the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Further Reading

