Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a reiterates rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research cut Getty Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

GTY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Further Reading

