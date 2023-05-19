Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Price Performance

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.29. 197,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,751. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

