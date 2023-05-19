Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 50,000 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Genpact Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:G opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $93,850,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $81,569,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Genpact by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,774 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

