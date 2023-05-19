General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.79. 604,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,481. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.