General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

NYSE GD traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $210.72. The company had a trading volume of 621,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average of $234.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

