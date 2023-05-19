Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Generac worth $26,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 422,280 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,152,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,394,000 after purchasing an additional 276,082 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11,907.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 229,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac Trading Down 3.3 %

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 411,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $299.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average is $108.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

See Also

