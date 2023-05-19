Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.06. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,204.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,384.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,405 shares of company stock worth $945,490. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after buying an additional 164,117 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.