Gary Merrill Sells 2,235 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CFO Gary Merrill sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $143,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,798.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Gary Merrill sold 4,492 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $264,668.64.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.63. 324,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,046. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.23. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Stories

