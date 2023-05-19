Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,187,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 103.0% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,682,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.79. 142,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,142. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.36 and its 200-day moving average is $328.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

