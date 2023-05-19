Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galapagos from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.37.

Shares of GLPG stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.17. 389,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.08 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. Analysts expect that Galapagos will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 50.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Galapagos by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

