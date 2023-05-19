FY2025 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 1.1 %

IAG opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,174,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,790 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 24,042,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,029,000 after acquiring an additional 239,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,308,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after buying an additional 460,969 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 492.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 6,054,262 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.