FY2023 EPS Estimates for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.96). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.34) per share.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VERV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERV opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.