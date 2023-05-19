FY2023 EPS Estimates for Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Cut by Analyst

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graphite Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.69). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graphite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRPH. Cowen cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Graphite Bio Stock Down 2.7 %

Graphite Bio stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. Graphite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphite Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphite Bio

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.