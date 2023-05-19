FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Prudential Financial, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Prudential Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $11.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.38. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $82.39 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 915.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.