Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,350 at Barclays

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,620 ($20.29) to GBX 1,350 ($16.91) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRNWF. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,600 ($32.57) to GBX 1,780 ($22.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Future from GBX 2,560 ($32.07) to GBX 2,510 ($31.44) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Future Stock Performance

Shares of FRNWF remained flat at $12.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. Future has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

