Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Down 16%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 16% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.39). Approximately 150,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 547% from the average daily volume of 23,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.47).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Down 16.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £8.19 million, a P/E ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

About Fusion Antibodies

(Get Rating)

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.