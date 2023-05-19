Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. 122,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,138. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.