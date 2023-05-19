FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded FTAI Aviation from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of FTAI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 436,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,769. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

