FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) CEO Buys $36,659.65 in Stock

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) CEO James R. Meyer acquired 12,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $36,659.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,114.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
FreightCar America Stock Performance
Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.
FreightCar America Company Profile
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
Featured Stories
