Fosun International Ltd Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fosun International Ltd lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of KLA by 82.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,279,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 726,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,941,000 after buying an additional 78,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 52.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLA Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,421 shares of company stock valued at $15,974,021. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.93 and a 200 day moving average of $384.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.