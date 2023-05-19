Fosun International Ltd Purchases 1,500 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.23. 601,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,717. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.