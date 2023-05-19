Fosun International Ltd Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,686,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,604 shares during the period. Aurora Mobile accounts for about 0.5% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 7.32% of Aurora Mobile worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of JG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 58,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. Aurora Mobile Limited has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.19.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile ( NASDAQ:JG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) Businesses such as developer services, financial risk management, market intelligence, and location-based intelligence services. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

