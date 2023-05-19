Fosun International Ltd Has $355,000 Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Fosun International Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,395 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd owned about 0.31% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.02. 116,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,109. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 261.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a dermatology therapeutics company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include Pipeline VP-102, Pipeline VP-103, and Pipeline VP-315. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.