Fosun International Ltd Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. 21,056,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,369,762. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

