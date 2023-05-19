Fortune 45 LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fortune 45 LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.36. 87,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,644. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.13. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $218.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.