Fortune 45 LLC Invests $212,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fortune 45 LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 330,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 84,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 138,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,668,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE DE traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.42. 5,391,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,596. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.14.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.