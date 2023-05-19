Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Raised to C$7.25 at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

FSM stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,607. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 176,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,378,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

