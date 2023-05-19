Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,723,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Fortinet worth $133,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Fortinet by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 88,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48,001 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.81. 1,561,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,304. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,707. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.