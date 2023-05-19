Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.
Forestar Group Stock Performance
NYSE FOR traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $20.33. 60,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.
Insider Transactions at Forestar Group
Institutional Trading of Forestar Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forestar Group (FOR)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.