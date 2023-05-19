Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

NYSE FOR traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $20.33. 60,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Articles

