Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Foot Locker has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Foot Locker has a payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 16.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,704 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 49.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 547,753 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after buying an additional 181,978 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,998,328 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $119,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,108 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $61,167,000 after acquiring an additional 66,580 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

