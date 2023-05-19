FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FE. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.
FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE FE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.99. 1,205,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44.
FirstEnergy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.
