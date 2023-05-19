FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FE. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE FE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.99. 1,205,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Articles

